Brenden Dilley Is Just Waiting Until Trump ‘Gives Us the Green Light’ to Start Gunning Down Protesters

Stephan: As I watched the police and troops spew tear gas, throw flash grenades, and fire rubber bullets into peaceful demonstrators at Layfayette Park, so that Trump accompanied by his Igors, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs in combat fatigues walk over to St John's Church for the Bible holding stunt, I was reminded of Hitler walking with his Igors across Paris after the Nazis had occupied it. In my view, the entire Bible Photo-op business which just seemed weird to most Americans was a dogwhistle by Trump to his White Supremacy Evangelical and neo-Nazis base. For them, it was very meaningful.

MAGA “life coach” and proudly amoral right-wing broadcaster Brenden Dilley said during his livestream program today that he and millions of other gun-loving Americans are just waiting until President Donald Trump “gives us the green light” to take to the streets and start gunning down activists who have been protesting all over the country following the police killing of George Floyd.

“Someone should politely explain to antifa [that] the most violent Americans, the most violent and willing Americans, haven’t even left the couch yet,” Dilley said. “The most violent and ready to go, the most tactically trained, haven’t even got off the couch yet. So you better pray to God, and I mean this literally—or whoever the fuck it is you pray to—that Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, and Attorney General Barr clean this up lawfully.”

“If for any reason the president of the United States feels that it’s not getting done the way it should and decides to put out the tweet that says, ‘My fellow Americans, my fellow 2A-loving Americans, it’s time to take up arms against these assholes,’ you are […]