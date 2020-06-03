An overdue shift of perspective, as journalists become the victims of police violence

Stephan: The attacks by Maga cops on journalists is actually producing a good effect. It is waking up corporate media journalists to what is going on.

CNN Black journalist shot with rubber bullet

The targeting, harassment, shooting and arrest of working journalists by police over the last several days is having a significant — maybe even profound — effect on the coverage of the mass demonstrations over the death of George Floyd.

It’s a shift from watching the protests through the eyes of the police to watching the police through the eyes of the protesters.

It’s a shift from seeing the police primarily as sources and protectors to seeing them as subjects and aggressors.

Exhibit A is the lead story in the New York Times print edition on Monday morning, which, instead of dutifully reporting on the official version of clashes around the nation, boldly addressed the reality that police around the country have been responding to protests against their aggression with yet more of the same, and have themselves been inciting more violence.

The front-page article ran under the headline “Videos From Protests Deepen Scrutiny of Aggressive Police Tactics,” and was strikingly illustrated with constrasting photos: one of peaceful protesters, with their hands up; the other of a militaristic police […]