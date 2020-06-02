Farmworkers are dying, COVID-19 cases are spiking, and the food system is in peril

Stephan: Here is another take on the coming food crisis. What concerns me is that at the federal level there is not planning for this and, therefore, millions are going to suffer needlessly. I urge my readers, in the absence of reasonable federal planning, to work within your community to prepare for what seems to be coming.

Farmers being tested for COVID-19 (Coalition of Immokalee Workers)

Last week, an Intensive Care doctor in a central Florida hospital placed a call to Mexico to the parents of Juan Santiago (pseudonym) to inform them that their son was not expected to survive the next twenty-four hours. The next day, Juan, a farmworker from Immokalee, Florida, died from complications of the novel coronavirus. Sadly, his last days were spent without family in a city he had never even visited before he was intubated. “It’s so tragic”, said the ICU doctor, “and he was so young.”

Like many other essential workers infected who couldn’t shelter at home during the pandemic, Juan was healthy before being exposed to the virus. When he became ill with a cough and fever in April, he’d been working at Oakes Farm, based in Naples, Florida. Alfie Oakes, the founder and CEO of Oakes Farm, claimed in March that COVID-19 was “the largest government and media hoax in history” and posted on Facebook that “the people that have propagated this hoax should get the death penalty for their […]