Research reveals the damage right-wing media has inflicted on America — and it’s just the tip of the iceberg

Stephan: The Magas, willing peasants in the service of a small group of rich White billionaires gets its marching orders from the rightwing media establishment led by Fox and its disinformation specialists. At one level it is laughable. At another, it purveys a daily poison that is slowly toxifying American society with its lies and propaganda. The effects can be objectively measured.

Sean Hannity, Fox’s most popular propagandist

Donald Trump wants to go after social media because Twitter pointed out one of his lies. And, in fact, social media has done a lot of damage to America and the American body politic, with the most visible example being its help in putting Donald Trump in the White House in 2016.

But even more concerning should be Fox News and right wing hate radio. A new study out of Columbia university finds that when people in any particular ZIP Code experience a 1% increase in Fox News viewership, it “reduces the propensity to stay at home by 8.9 percentage points compared to the pre-pandemic average.”

In other words, one of the reasons that so many people have died in America right now is because conservative media has been repeatedly and consistently promoting the idea that this virus is a Democratic hoax or a “bad flu.“

Right wing media has gone from being the fringe home of crackpots and paranoids to a major influence in American culture and politics.

At the same time, the billionaire owners of […]