New Zealand epidemiologist: ‘We look at Trump’s behavior and we’re horrified’

Stephan: As I have said several times, at the present time I think New Zealand is the most interesting nation on earth, and its prime minister Jacinda Ardern the most interesting politician. Why? Because under her leadership New Zealand has committed itself to fostering wellbeing at every level as its first priority. How New Zealand has dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic as compared to the nightmare failure of the United States under Trump illustrates this difference very clearly.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

To learn how New Zealand has largely eliminated COVID-19, we continue our extended interview with Michael Baker, an epidemiologist who is a member of the New Zealand Ministry of Health’s Technical Advisory Group and advising the government on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He describes how the country’s response compares to the government actions in the United States and worldwide.

AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now!, democracynow.org, The Quarantine Report. I’m Amy Goodman, with Juan González, as we bring you Part 2 of our discussion of New Zealand.

Yes, much of the world is looking at New Zealand as a beacon of hope. It just hasn’t just flattened the curve of the coronavirus, but apparently squashed it. New Zealand began its lockdown early, went hard with widespread testing. What did all of this entail, and what can we learn? Is it just that it’s a small nation of 5 million? Or does it have a lot to teach much larger nations in the world that are dealing with massive infection and death rates, like the United States?

