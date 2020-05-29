America’s oldest military ally in Asia turns toward China

Stephan: Thanks to the incompetence of Trump and Pompeo, America's position in the world is evaporating, with geopolitical implications no one can fully predict. If Trump and Pence had been removed from office would this be happening? I don't think so. But it is and the world is realigning, and we will have to live with that reality.

Duterte (R) visits Xi in Beijing. Credit: Ng Han Guan-Pool/Getty

When the Philippines needed resources to fight its coronavirus outbreak, it turned not to its American allies, but to China.

Why it matters: The Philippines was a U.S. colony for half a century and is America’s oldest military ally in Asia. But the Southeast Asian nation is drifting further from the U.S. and toward America’s superpower rival.

Driving the news: While the U.S. has blamed Beijing for the pandemic, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has defended China and thanked Beijing heartily for sending medical equipment and personnel.

“President Xi Jinping, for all of his goodness to us, wrote me a letter and said that he is willing to help. All we have to do is to ask,” Duterte gushed in March.

The U.S. also sent help, but Duterte hardly acknowledged it.

Duterte has long touted China as the primary investor in the Philippines, and he pushed for a more “independent” foreign policy — summed up as, “less America, more China.”