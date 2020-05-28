The Trump administration is demanding that Planned Parenthood affiliates give back their PPP loans

Stephan: Donald Trump is very insecure in his manhood. He makes this clear in dozens of ways. And he has real issues about male dominance. These are two powerful psychological issues that permeate the Republican Party, so it is not surprising that Trump and the Republicans are using the Covid-19 pandemic as cover to pursue their hatred of uppity women who demand control over their own bodies. Here is the latest in their weak unmanly moves.

Planned Parenthood supporters in Los Angeles in 2015. Credit: Nick Ut / AP

Earlier this year, 38 Planned Parenthood affiliates around the United States received over $80 million in loans from the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Now, the Small Business Administration (SBA) is pressuring those affiliates to return the loans, arguing that they were not eligible for them in the first place.

The loans, distributed as part of a program designed to help small employers keep paying their staff during the economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, were crucial for the clinics that received them, Planned Parenthood representatives say.

In normal times, the clinics provide reproductive health services from STI testing to contraceptive counseling to abortion. But with coronavirus spreading across the country, clinics have had to space appointments out, convert some in-person visits to phone consultations, and cancel fundraisers, leaving them with a drop in revenue, Stephanie Fraim, the chief executive of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida, told Vox.

Thanks to the PPP loan, she was able to keep all of her staff employed and launch a telehealth program […]