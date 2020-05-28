Captured Courts

Stephan: Since Mitch McConnell became the leader of the Republican Party in the Senate, and particularly since Trump became president I have been telling you about the coordinated and explicit attempt by the christofascists to restructure the American judiciary system so that it favors corporations, Whites, male dominance, and the rich, rather than providing real justice. for all. A process paid for a small group of White fascist billionaires It is my view that the Democrats in the Senate have been woefully feeble in resisting this Republican effort, but finally, a tiny group of them have gotten serious about his destruction of the structure of American democracy, and have put together a lengthy report laying the whole sordid business out. Here it is.

Mitchell, Kavanaugh, and Trump

Under the Trump Administration, the Mitch McConnell-led Senate has produced few significant legislative accomplishments. Instead, it has prioritized packing the judiciary with far-right extremists, who then enjoy life tenure as federal judges. Working hand-in-hand with the administration and anonymously-funded outside groups, the Senate has confirmed 200 new life-tenured federal judges to aggressively remake the federal courts and rewrite the Constitution. Most of these judges were chosen not for their qualifications or experience—which are often lacking—but for their

demonstrated allegiance to Republican Party political goals. These judges have already begun rolling back the clock on civil rights, consumer protections, and the rights of ordinary Americans, reliably putting a thumb on the scale in favor of corporate and Republican political interests. From the Supreme Court on down, the special interests responsible for these judges’ selection and confirmation are effectively capturing the judicial branch, packing our courts with politicians in robes.

With a captured judiciary, the Republican Party can do its donors’ dirty work through the courts without fear of electoral consequences. This is anti-democratic and fundamentally un-American. Indeed, it is nothing […]