Thursday, May 28th, 2020

Captured Courts

Author:     Senator Debbie Stabenow, DPCC Chairwoman Senator Chuck Schumer, Senate Democratic Leader Senator Sheldon Whitehouse
Source:     Democratic Policy & Communications Committee
Publication Date:     May 2020 (Used 28 May 2020)
 Link: Captured Courts
Stephan:   Since Mitch McConnell became the leader of the Republican Party in the Senate, and particularly since Trump became president I have been telling you about the coordinated and explicit attempt by the christofascists to restructure the American judiciary system so that it favors corporations, Whites, male dominance, and the rich, rather than providing real justice. for all. A process paid for a small group of White fascist billionaires It is my view that the Democrats in the Senate have been woefully feeble in resisting this Republican effort, but finally, a tiny group of them have gotten serious about his destruction of the structure of American democracy, and have put together a lengthy report laying the whole sordid business out. Here it is.
Mitchell, Kavanaugh, and Trump

Under the Trump Administration, the Mitch McConnell-led Senate has produced few significant legislative accomplishments. Instead, it has prioritized packing the judiciary with far-right extremists, who then enjoy life tenure as federal judges. Working hand-in-hand with the administration and anonymously-funded outside groups, the Senate has confirmed 200 new life-tenured federal judges to aggressively remake the federal courts and rewrite the Constitution. Most of these judges were chosen not for their qualifications or experience—which are often lacking—but for their
demonstrated allegiance to Republican Party political goals. These judges have already begun rolling back the clock on civil rights, consumer protections, and the rights of ordinary Americans, reliably putting a thumb on the scale in favor of corporate and Republican political interests. From the Supreme Court on down, the special interests responsible for these judges’ selection and confirmation are effectively capturing the judicial branch, packing our courts with politicians in robes.

With a captured judiciary, the Republican Party can do its donors’ dirty work through the courts without fear of electoral consequences. This is anti-democratic and fundamentally un-American. Indeed, it is nothing […]

  1. Albus Eddie on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 5:09 am

    All of the above senators are “moderates”. One quality of which are tepid, ineffective reforms leading pundits to be “disappointed” in the Democratic response. A continuation of “moderate” policy will lead to more of the same. What we see at present has been a bipartisan effort.

  2. Lauren Raine on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 8:22 am

    Thank you for posting. Having grown up in the idealism, and belief in social change of the Kennedy era, this saddens me deeply.