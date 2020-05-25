Rainforest Deforestation More Than Doubled Under Cover of Coronavirus

Stephan: At this point, I would say it is about a 60% / 40% chance as to whether we as a species overcome our greed, stupidity, and Abrahamic thinking that we have dominion over the earth, before the environmental shift we are creating becomes a catastrophe. Today I would say it was 60% we don't.

Brazilian rainforest clearcutting

Credit: Charlie Rogers / Moment / Getty

As the COVID-19 virus was spreading around the world, deforestation in the world’s rainforests rose at an alarming rate, the German arm of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) said in a study published on Thursday.

The study, which analyzed satellite data of 18 countries compiled by the University of Maryland, found that deforestation rose by 150% this March compared 2017-2019 average for the same calendar month.

Around 6,500 square kilometers (2,510 square miles) of rainforest were felled in March alone — an area seven times the size of Berlin, the WWF said.

“This indicates that we’re dealing with a coronavirus effect on the exploding rates of deforestation,” Christoph Heinrich, the head of nature conservation with WWF Germany, said in a statement.

Indonesia Forests Hit Hardest

The forests most heavily hit by deforestation in March were in Indonesia, with more than 1,300 square kilometers lost.

The Democratic Republic of Congo saw the second-largest forest loss with 1,000 square kilometers followed by Brazil with 950 square kilometers.

The Brazilian non-profit research institute Imazon told news agency […]