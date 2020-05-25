No masks allowed: stores turn customers away in US culture war

Stephan: This is how I see the mask protest movement. First, Trump created a manliness issue and made mask-wearing its symbol. For men who overcompensate because of insecurity about their maleness it was irresistible, and they were joined by the women who choose to associate with such men. Second, when the anti-mask movement is combined with not believing in evolution, (40%), and believing in Biblical literalism (30%), we are being told there is somewhere between 30% to 40% of the American population who do not live in a fact-based world. The Great Schism Trend is on display.

In the last few weeks a spate of American stores have made headlines after putting up signs telling customers who wear masks they will be denied entry. On Thursday, Vice reported on a Kentucky convenience store that put up a sign reading: “NO Face Masks allowed in store. Lower your mask or go somewhere else. Stop listening to [Kentucky governor Andy] Beshear, he’s a dumbass.”

Another sign was posted by a Californian construction store earlier this month encouraging hugs but not masks. In Illinois, a gas station employee who put up a similar sign has since defended herself, arguing that mask-wearing made it hard to differentiate between adults and children when selling booze and cigarettes.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump finally caved and wore a face mask yesterday – something he didn’t want to “give the press the pleasure of seeing”. But while it is gratifying to see the emperor finally forced to wear clothes, you’ve got to wonder to what extent the virus will spread thanks to the actions of citizens insisting on protecting their “freedom” over the right of others not to get sick.

