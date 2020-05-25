China Has Two Paths to Global Domination

Stephan: Donald Trump and Mike Pompeo are so outclassed by the Chinese leadership, I am not sure they even understand what is happening geopolitically. I have been following this for years and have been amazed at how amateurish the Trump administration's choices have been. People who do understand what is going on see a major power realignment occurring amongst the world's nations, with the United States being greatly diminished. Here is a good assessment of the situation, one in which we are all, one way or another, going to be affected. Be clear, this is not going to be like the Cold War with the Soviets. Russia had no trade power -- did you ever know anyone who bought a Russian laundry machine -- and, even today, the Russian economy is little more than oil-based, and that is a declining economic sector. China, in contrast, comes into its power struggle with the U.S. as a major trade partner with all the nations of the world. And then there is the trillion-dollar debt the U.S. owes China.

Xi Jinping’s China is displaying a superpower’s ambition. Only a few years ago, many American observers still hoped that China would reconcile itself to a supporting role in the liberal international order or would pose—at most—a challenge to U.S. influence in the Western Pacific. The conventional wisdom was that China would seek an expanded regional role—and a reduced U.S. role—but would defer to the distant future any global ambitions. Now, however, the signs that China is gearing up to contest America’s global leadership are unmistakable, and they are ubiquitous.

There is the naval shipbuilding program, which put more vessels to sea between 2014 and 2018 than the total number of ships in the German, Indian, Spanish, and British navies combined. There is Beijing’s bid to dominate high-tech industries that will determine the future distribution of economic and military power. There is the campaign to control the crucial waterways off China’s coast, as well as reported plans to create a chain of bases and logistical facilities farther afield. There are the systematic efforts to refine methods of converting economic […]