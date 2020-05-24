GOP House candidate demeans Muslims and compares Dreamers to pedophiles

Stephan: Here is something else pulled from the racist christofascist sewers to run for Congress as a Republican.

Republican congressional candidate Ted Howze is running in a central California district.

Credit: Howze for Congress/AP

Republican congressional candidate Ted Howze said earlier this month he had nothing to do with social media posts from his personal accounts that demeaned Muslims, accused prominent Democrats of murder and mocked a survivor of the Parkland school shooting.

The “negative and ugly ideas,” he asserted, were penned by others whom he’d given access to his accounts, but he declined to name them.

In the weeks since his denial, new questions have emerged about that explanation.

At least a dozen additional posts from Howze’s account over a two-year period espouse conspiracy theories, suggest Hillary Clinton and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) are responsible for murder, ordenigrate Dreamers, Islam and the Black Lives Matter movement. As of Tuesday afternoon, they were accessible on his personal Facebook account.

Howze, his party’s nominee in a competitive central California district, is endorsed by the National Republican Congressional Committee and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy. He explicitly signed his name to one of these posts and tags family members […]