Betsy DeVos openly admits she’s ‘absolutely’ using the pandemic to impose her ‘faith-based schools’ agenda

Stephan: Republicans also don't like educated peasants. They want them indoctrinated with the usual willfully ignorant christofascist racism, so they can be easily manipulated and inflamed. And the agent Trump has appointed to carry out this task is Betsy DeVos. She doesn't even hide it anymore.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos admitted that she was trying to use the ongoing coronavirus crisis to push through her private school choice agenda during a Tuesday radio interview.DeVos made the comments during an interview with Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, on his Sirius XM show. The interview was first flagged by the nonprofit education news outlet Chalkbeat.

Dolan asked the secretary whether she was trying to "utilize this particular crisis to ensure that justice is finally done to our kids and the parents who choose to send them to faith-based schools."

"Am I correct in understanding what your agenda is?" he asked.

“Am I correct in understanding what your agenda is?” he asked.

“Yes, absolutely,” DeVos replied. “For more than three decades, that has been something that I’ve been passionate about. This whole pandemic has brought into clear focus that everyone has been impacted, and we shouldn’t be thinking about students that are in public schools versus private schools.”

Department of Education spokeswoman Angela Morabito said […]