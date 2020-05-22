Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, May 22nd, 2020

Trump’s Vaccine Chief Has Vast Ties to Drug Industry, Posing Possible Conflicts

Author:     Sheila Kaplan, Matthew Goldstein and Alexandra Stevenson
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     May 20, 2020
 Link: Trump’s Vaccine Chief Has Vast Ties to Drug Industry, Posing Possible Conflicts
Stephan:   In the world of Trump everything is a grift. He doesn't try to hide it because he is not embarrassed by it. I believe he thinks the grifters he appoints demonstrate his unquestioned power to do as he likes with the government. I'd be curious to know if any Trump family members own stock in Moderna, and when they bought it.
Moncef Slaoui, a former pharmaceutical executive and now the chief scientist of the White House’s initiative to develop a coronavirus vaccine, in the Rose Garden last week.
Credit: Samuel Corum for The New York Times

Moncef Slaoui, a former pharmaceutical executive, is now overseeing the U.S. initiative to develop coronavirus treatments and vaccines. His financial interests and corporate roles have come under scrutiny.

The chief scientist brought on to lead the Trump administration’s vaccine efforts has spent the last several days trying to disentangle pieces of his stock portfolio and his intricate ties to big pharmaceutical interests, as critics point to the potential for significant conflicts of interest.

The scientist, Moncef Slaoui, is a venture capitalist and a former longtime executive at GlaxoSmithKline. Most recently, he sat on the board of Moderna, a Cambridge, Mass., biotechnology firm with a $30 billion valuation that is pursuing a coronavirus vaccine. He resigned when President Trump named him last Thursday to the new post as chief adviser for Operation Warp Speed, the federal drive for […]

  1. Phil Hughes on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 7:29 am

    Gee, MSM actually covered something important. Of course investigative journalist George Webb covered it two days ago. https://youtu.be/WTYP_LzJboA
    George has been so right on so many things over the past 3+ years.