Trump’s Vaccine Chief Has Vast Ties to Drug Industry, Posing Possible Conflicts

Stephan: In the world of Trump everything is a grift. He doesn't try to hide it because he is not embarrassed by it. I believe he thinks the grifters he appoints demonstrate his unquestioned power to do as he likes with the government. I'd be curious to know if any Trump family members own stock in Moderna, and when they bought it.

Moncef Slaoui, a former pharmaceutical executive and now the chief scientist of the White House’s initiative to develop a coronavirus vaccine, in the Rose Garden last week.

Credit: Samuel Corum for The New York Times

Moncef Slaoui, a former pharmaceutical executive, is now overseeing the U.S. initiative to develop coronavirus treatments and vaccines. His financial interests and corporate roles have come under scrutiny.

The chief scientist brought on to lead the Trump administration’s vaccine efforts has spent the last several days trying to disentangle pieces of his stock portfolio and his intricate ties to big pharmaceutical interests, as critics point to the potential for significant conflicts of interest.

The scientist, Moncef Slaoui, is a venture capitalist and a former longtime executive at GlaxoSmithKline. Most recently, he sat on the board of Moderna, a Cambridge, Mass., biotechnology firm with a $30 billion valuation that is pursuing a coronavirus vaccine. He resigned when President Trump named him last Thursday to the new post as chief adviser for Operation Warp Speed, the federal drive for […]