Trump Condemned for Ditching Treaty That Has ‘Helped Prevent Nuclear War for Nearly Three Decades’

In a move that alarmed nuclear experts, anti-war activists, and policymakers around the world, the U.S. government notified international partners on Thursday that President Donald Trump is withdrawing the country from the Treaty on Open Skies over alleged Russian violations.
“Trump and enablers are systematically undoing the systems [put] in place at end of cold war to prevent accidental conflict and escalation.”
—Jon Wolfsthal, Global Zero
“Once again, Donald Trump’s belligerent approach to foreign policy has put us all at risk,” declared Win Without War advocacy director Erica Fein, warning that the withdrawal “puts us further down the path of nuclear brinkmanship.”
The Open Skies Treaty (OST), which has over 30 other party states, was signed by then-U.S. Secretary of State James Baker under President George H.W. Bush in 1992 and entered into force a decade later. The agreement aims to build trust and reduce the […]