Trump Condemned for Ditching Treaty That Has ‘Helped Prevent Nuclear War for Nearly Three Decades’

Stephan: Donald Trump isn't very smart to start with, he makes that clear almost daily; and he is astonishingly uneducated and ignorant. But worse, he is utterly incurious and uninterested in learning. Consequently, he makes one geopolitical mistake after another, because he can't be bothered, or doesn't have the attention span, to learn how geopolitics works. As a result, in three and a half years, he has more or less destroyed America's leadership in the world, in the process, making the world more dangerous for everyone including Americans. Here is his latest stupidity.

A man wearing an orange prison outfit and a Donald Trump mask during a protest against the U.S. president’s U.K. visit to attend the NATO summit on December 3, 2019 in London. Credit: Sam Mellish / In Pictures/Getty

In a move that alarmed nuclear experts, anti-war activists, and policymakers around the world, the U.S. government notified international partners on Thursday that President Donald Trump is withdrawing the country from the Treaty on Open Skies over alleged Russian violations.

“Trump and enablers are systematically undoing the systems [put] in place at end of cold war to prevent accidental conflict and escalation.”

—Jon Wolfsthal, Global Zero

“Once again, Donald Trump’s belligerent approach to foreign policy has put us all at risk,” declared Win Without War advocacy director Erica Fein, warning that the withdrawal “puts us further down the path of nuclear brinkmanship.”

The Open Skies Treaty (OST), which has over 30 other party states, was signed by then-U.S. Secretary of State James Baker under President George H.W. Bush in 1992 and entered into force a decade later. The agreement aims to build trust and reduce the […]