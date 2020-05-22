Texas mayor faces backlash after his ‘disgusting’ attempt to bar women from praying is revealed

Stephan: I don't usually run one-off stories like this one but, in this case, I am doing so because I see more and more such stories and they are always Republican politicians. I think it is time to start asking: Why is it from the lowest to the highest level the Republicans put forward people, mostly men, but there are some notable women, who are obviously low IQ morons with really nasty prejudices? Why has this become the hallmark of one of the two American parties?

Republican Mayor Eric Hogue

In an email that was posted online, the mayor of a small town in Dallas, Texas, said that women shouldn’t be leading prayers in city council meetings because it’s forbidden by the bible.

According to WFAA, Wylie Mayor Eric Hogue referred to passages from the New Testament in an email to another member of the Wylie City Council, who asked if some local student could be allowed to lead the public prayer at the next council meeting on May 26.

All I ask is that those leading the public prayer be young men," Hogue wrote on May 17. "As a preacher for the Cottonwood Church of Christ, we take the two verses below literally."

The passages Hogue cited were 1 Corinthians 14:34-35, which he quoted in the email as reading, “Let your women keep silence in the churches: for it is not permitted unto them to speak; but they are commanded to be under obedience as also saith the law. And […]