36,000 lives could have been saved in the US if social distancing measures began a week earlier, model shows

Stephan: Donald Trump is a mass murderer; that is how I believe history will characterize him. As this story lays out if, instead of going golfing and blowing off the scientific advice he had received about the Coronavirus, Trump had listened and directed the nation to go into self-quarantine a week earlier than he did, 36,000 dead American men, women, and children would be alive today. If he had done it when he should have, two weeks earlier, 54,000 would not have had to die. To give you a sense of scale. The Vietnam Conflict Data File of the Defense Casualty Analysis System (DCAS) reports that over 19 years of that war there were 58,220 U.S. military fatalities. Quite apart from all his other failings as the U.S. President, Trump for this failure has become one of history's villains.

If the United States had begun imposing social distancing measures one week earlier than it did in March, about 36,000 fewer people would have died in the coronavirus outbreak, according to new estimates from Columbia University disease modelers.

And if the country had begun locking down cities and limiting social contact on March 1, two weeks earlier than most people started staying home, the vast majority of the nation’s deaths — about 83% — would have been avoided, the researchers estimated.

Under that scenario, about 54,000 fewer people would have died by early May.

The enormous cost of waiting to take action reflects the unforgiving dynamics of the outbreak that swept through American cities in early March. Even small differences in timing would have prevented the worst exponential growth, which by April had subsumed New York City, New Orleans and other major cities, the researchers found.

It’s a big, big difference. That small moment in time, catching it in that growth phase, is incredibly critical in reducing the number of deaths,” said Jeffrey Shaman, an epidemiologist at Columbia and the leader of the research […]