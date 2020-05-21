The rich are making out like drug dealers in this pandemic — and Trump’s GOP is the main culprit

Stephan: Franklin Roosevelt's response to the Great Depression was a whole range of programs to foster wellbeing that changed America for the better. Harry Truman's response to the devastation of WW II was the Marshall Plan in Europe, and a whole range of wellbeing fostering programs for vets at home. The response of Donald Trump and the Republican Senate to the Coronavirus pandemic is to turn it into a grift.

While tens of millions of Americans are out of work, many desperate for cash to feed their children, the richest Americans merrily float on a rapidly rising tide of cash thanks in good part to Trump & Co.

My analysis of Federal Reserve data shows a record flow of greenbacks let the corporate rich pour trillions of dollars into bank accounts and institutional money market funds even as they fired workers by the tens of millions.

Now that money just sits, idle.

How can it be that as want ravages cash-starved Americans, money wealth rises for the already rich like the tide rushing into the Bay of Fundy?

The Trump administration and its Radical Republican Senate allies are taking care of those who need help the least while declaring enough already for the unemployed.

