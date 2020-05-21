Jane Roe’s Deathbed Confession: Anti-Abortion Conversion ‘All an Act’ Paid for by the Christian Right.

1.) The evidence for me is overwhelming that there is a continuity of consciousness. That is: consciousness exists prior to incarnation, during incarnation, and continues after incarnation, to emerge again in another incarnation.

2.) Personality is a construct. Informational patterns of genetics, and emotional responses, habit patterns, and the potentiality of skill sets, that carry over from earlier incarnations that are created by the eternal self (soul) Ian's Biology and Reincarnation speaks particularly to this. The manifested personality through the choices in makes adds to this informational construct. Basically what comes across incarnations is information.

3.) Upon corporeal death personality continues for some unknown length of time but recedes at some point. It never disappears but is taken off for reasons who we do not know like a suit of clothes. The informational personality constructs of all incarnations remain incorporated in the totality of the nonlocal self which, itself, is a component of the matrix of consciousness.

4.) Episodically, for reasons we only dimly comprehend, but which seem to deal with compulsions and personality patterns another personality is manifested and incarnated, a composite of the informational patterns, whether manifested genetically, or psychophysically, and so the pattern goes on.

These are my conclusions based entirely on the reported data, whether experimental or clinical. Specifically, it is not based on emotions, religious affiliation (I have none), or pre-existing personal philosophy. And from my perspective abortion is a denial of incarnation. The eternal self, what religion calls the soul, continues.