Jane Roe’s Deathbed Confession: Anti-Abortion Conversion ‘All an Act’ Paid for by the Christian Right.

Stephan: History shows and this story is but another example, one thing that sanctimonious self-righteous people who want everyone else to conform to their rules always do is lie and grift to achieve their aims. You have probably already heard or read about this revelation in the Jane Roe story. I am running it because it represents two trends I believe we need to acknowledge and deal with in this election. If a woman does not own and control her own body she owns nothing and is a subordinate being. If the anti-choice people really cared about babies they would be leading advocates for prenatal care, early childhood care, healthy school lunches, older childcare. They are, in fact, not leaders or even participants in any of those movements.
Also, my decades of research into the nature of consciousness has convinced me of the following:
1.) The evidence for me is overwhelming that there is a continuity of consciousness. That is: consciousness exists prior to incarnation, during incarnation, and continues after incarnation, to emerge again in another incarnation.
2.) Personality is a construct. Informational patterns of genetics, and emotional responses, habit patterns, and the potentiality of skill sets, that carry over from earlier incarnations that are created by the eternal self (soul) Ian's Biology and Reincarnation speaks particularly to this. The manifested personality through the choices in makes adds to this informational construct. Basically what comes across incarnations is information.
3.) Upon corporeal death personality continues for some unknown length of time but recedes at some point. It never disappears but is taken off for reasons who we do not know like a suit of clothes. The informational personality constructs of all incarnations remain incorporated in the totality of the nonlocal self which, itself, is a component of the matrix of consciousness.
4.) Episodically, for reasons we only dimly comprehend, but which seem to deal with compulsions and personality patterns another personality is manifested and incarnated, a composite of the informational patterns, whether manifested genetically, or psychophysically, and so the pattern goes on.
These are my conclusions based entirely on the reported data, whether experimental or clinical. Specifically, it is not based on emotions, religious affiliation (I have none), or pre-existing personal philosophy. And from my perspective abortion is a denial of incarnation. The eternal self, what religion calls the soul, continues.
But the choice issue, as important as it is, is not all of the story. What it does do is provide more compelling evidence that christofascists are not honorable. They do not play a clean game. Their political activity is a manifestation of their character.
In its final 20 minutes, the documentary film AKA Jane Roe delivers quite the blow to conservatives who have weaponized the story of Jane Roe herself—real name, Norma McCorvey—to argue that people with uteruses should have to carry any and all pregnancies to term.
McCorvey, who died in 2017, became Jane Roe when, as a young homeless woman, she was unable to get a legal or safe abortion in the state of Texas. Her willingness to lend her experience to the legal case for abortion led to the passing of Roe v. Wade in 1973, which legalized abortions in all 50 states (though red states do all they can to get around this; recently, several have even used the COVID-19 pandemic to make abortions functionally impossible to procure). But conservatives had a field day in the mid ’90s when the assertive, media-savvy pro-choice advocate and activist McCorvey became an anti-abortion born-again ex-gay Christian with the help of leaders of the evangelical Christian right, Reverend Flip Benham (of the infamous Operation Rescue) and Reverend Rob Schenck. A conservative film, Roe v. Wade, starring Jon Voight and Stacey Dash, will dramatize […]
I am ordained minister, but not a Christian. I am a Cosmic Universalist. That means I use some of the same methods and beliefs that the Buddhists and some Hindus use as well as other religions, too. I believe in reincarnation and meditation to achieve Cosmic Consciousness and when I die I will never come back to this planet or this human form. In my belief system one still has free will and can choose to move to a higher plane of existence in another form or even without a form, just staying in the Cosmic Consciousness. That is what I try to make people understand when I give them Spiritual advice. I have already experienced Cosmic Consciousness and learned from that, first hand, what the truth is.
P.S.: I should add that I have also learned from many books including the many books by Amit Goswami , Ph.D. (A world renowned physicist) which all allude to the same concept, as well as Dean Radin’s book “The Conscious Universe”, and ” The Immortal Mind and “The Intelligence of the Cosmos” by Ervin Laszlo all which give insight into my theory as well as some of Stephan’s theories. The Cosmic Consciousness of the Universe is what creates and sustains the Material Universe. One of the first books on the subject of Cosmic Consciousness comes from Richard Maurice Bucke, M.D. way back in 1901 after doing testing on his patients who had no brain activity, but could recall their memories of their operations which Dr. Bucke compiled in his book. I was first introduced to Meditation over 50 years ago with the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi method (Hindu) and it changed my life; and was the reason I maintained a straight A average in college with a 4.0 cumulative score over the many years I spent studying the subject of Cosmic Consciousness and many other scientific subjects.