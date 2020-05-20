‘Not Just Bad, It’s Pathological’: While Pushing Big Oil Bailouts, Trump Slaps Wind and Solar Industry With $50 Million in Old Rent Bills

Stephan: Trump's unswerving allegiance to the carbon power industries, to the detriment to all life on earth, is one of the few constants of his presidency. Here is the latest. It is disgusting.

The Trump administration on Monday slapped wind and solar power companies operating on federal lands with retroactive rent bills.

Credit: Axel Schmidt/AFP/Getty

While giving fossil fuel companies access to relief funds ostensibly meant for small businesses struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump administration on Monday slapped solar and wind power firms with retroactive rent bills dating back two years.

The Interior Department is demanding rent payments from renewable energy companies operating on federal lands, two years after it suspended rent for the operators as it investigated whether the Obama administration had charged too much.

The administration plans to collect $50 million in rent this year from 96 companies operating on federal property—the same amount of money that a recent report showed is going to fossil fuel companies in loans through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). As Common Dreams reported earlier this month, the oil and gas companies may not have to pay those loans back.

Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette also admitted last week that the White House pushed the Federal Reserve to open its Main Street Lending Program to the oil and gas industries.

Susan Hassol of the […]