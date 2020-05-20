New Zealand’s Female PM Is Most Popular Leader In A Century As Country Goes Days With No Cases

Stephan: New Zealand, unlike the United States, is led by a government committed to fostering the wellbeing of its citizens and has a population that is united in supporting that goal. The comparison of New Zealand's experience of the Covid-19 pandemic and that of the United States under Trump makes it starkly clear which is the better government.

New Zealand has found no new Covid-19 cases in the past two days, just as a new poll named Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern the country’s most popular leader in 100 years thanks to her pandemic response.

Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand

KEY FACTS

Tuesday was the second day in a row that no new Covid-19 cases were counted in New Zealand, following weeks of a consistent drop in the country’s daily infection rate, with only 19 new Covid-19 registered in all of May.

Ardern, the country’s youngest prime minister, is also the most popular in a century according to a Newshub-Reid Research poll released Monday, with nearly 60% of those surveyed calling her their preferred leader.

Ardern’s popularity has surged since she ordered the country’s strict lockdown, her approval rate jumping about 20 points since the last poll and as almost 92% of respondents say they support the measures she implemented.

Though no new cases have been found since a single new confirmed case Sunday, the number […]