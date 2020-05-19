U.S. Adults Report Less Worry, More Happiness

Stephan: I do so love factual data discerned by rigorous research protocols, and this Gallup study surprised me in a number of ways. Read it, I think you will see why.

47% say they worried a lot “yesterday,” down from 59% earlier in crisis

Democrats, lower-income, single adults report more negative emotions

Women more likely than men to report daily worry and loneliness

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As many states have begun to reopen their economies and many more are making plans to do so, Americans are reporting improvements in their emotional health. Although the coronavirus crisis persists, less than half of U.S. adults (47%) now say they worried a lot of the previous day — down from 59% in late March/early April, when Gallup recorded an unprecedented increase in self-reported worry.

In addition to the 12-percentage-point drop in worry, boredom has dipped five points, to 41%, and happiness has edged up five points, to 72%. Loneliness has held steady, with about a quarter of Americans continuing to say they experienced it “during a lot of the day yesterday.”

These findings are from an online, probability-based Gallup Panel survey that has tracked Americans’ emotional wellbeing during the coronavirus pandemic since March 23. The latest data are from interviews conducted April 27-May 10, as a number of states […]