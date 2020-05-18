‘Shameful Does Not Even Begin to Describe’ Trump EPA Decision on Chemical Known to Damage Children’s Brains

Stephan: Beneath the umbrella of the pandemic Trump and his Igors are dismantling 30 years of pollution controls in order to allow greater corporate profits. Thus they show their endless contempt for ordinary Americans, the wellbeing of the country, and the earth itself. And yet his approval rating goes up. Today it is 44.2%, up nearly a percent from a week ago. Nothing he does, nothing he says seems to touch the thinking of the Magas.

The EPA signaled Thursday it will not regulate perchlorate,

a chemical used in rocket fuel, in drinking water.

Credit: wonderisland/Shutterstock

Environmental campaigners vowed to fight President Donald Trump’s EPA Thursday after the agency said it would propose that the rocket-fuel chemical perchlorate does not need to be regulated, despite its links to cognitive damage in fetal and child development.

According to the New York Times, the EPA plans to tell the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) that it is “not in the public interest” to regulate the chemical at all, a year after the agency recommended the allowable amount in drinking water be limited to 56 parts per billion (ppb).

The 2019 proposal was already 10 to 50 times higher than what water safety experts recommend, the Times reported.

The new recommendation defies a court order, the National Resources Defense Council (NRDC) said, which was issued in 2018 after the group sued over the Obama administration’s inaction on regulating perchlorate.

“EPA’s cynical decision to defy a court order and the law, and to ignore the science that, as the American Academy of Pediatrics has said, dictates a strong […]