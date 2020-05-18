Eric Trump claims coronavirus is Democratic hoax, will ‘magically’ vanish after 2020 election

Stephan: Eric Trump in a normal world would be an anonymous nobody somewhere. But in the reality show that America has become under Trump he is a national figure. But media attention does not increase your IQ as this report makes clear. And what is worse the Magas will believe what he says, further complicating the nation's recovery.

Eric Trump and Lara Trump, President Trump’s son and daughter-in-law, applaud as Trump speaks at an “Evangelicals for Trump Coalition Launch” in January at King Jesus International Ministry in Miami.

Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

Eric Trump claimed Saturday that the coronavirus will “magically” vanish after the November election and allow the country to fully reopen — an assertion that has no basis in science and is contradicted by health experts worldwide.

In an interview with Fox News’s Jeanine Pirro, Trump suggested the president’s critics were using the pandemic to undermine his father’s rallies, calling it a “cognizant strategy” that would cease once it was no longer politically expedient.

“You watch, they’ll milk it every single day between now and November 3,” the younger Trump said. “And guess what, after November 3, coronavirus will magically, all of a sudden, go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen.”

He also attacked former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, and boasted about crowd sizes at President Trump’s political events.

“They think they’re taking away Donald Trump’s greatest tool, which […]