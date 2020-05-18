Another private jet company owned by a Trump donor got a bailout — this one for $20 million

Stephan: And here we have another tale of special favors to special friends. One by one Trump eliminates the inspector generals whose task is to ensure the integrity of government and thumbs his nose at the Congress as a group of impotents to whom he need show no deference or concern. Your democracy is disappearing before your eyes America and 44% of us, the Magas, think that is a grand thing. Empires do not last forever, and they die from the inside out. We are watching it happen. This is how it will go down in the history books.

An Omaha, Nebraska-based private jet company whose principal owner donated generously to Donald Trump and Republicans ahead of the 2016 election received $20 million in taxpayer aid from the federal bailout package passed in March.

A Jet Linx aircraft on Sept. 25, 2019, in Teterboro, New Jersey. The private jet company, whose owner was an early Trump donor, received $20 million in taxpayer aid.

Credit: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Jet Linx Aviation, which caters to well-to-do CEOs and executives, was the second private plane company founded or owned by Trump donors to receive federal funds designated for the airline industry under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. CNBC reported on Thursday that Clay Lacy Aviation, a Van Nuys, California-based private jet company whose founder has given nearly $50,000 to the Republican National Committee and Trump, got $27 million in federal funds.

Jet Linx Management Company Vice Chairman John Denny Carreker and his wife, Connie, gave $68,100 to Trump’s campaign, the Republican National Committee and the Trump Victory Committee between October 2015 and November 2016, Federal Election Commission filings show. Connie Carreker gave […]