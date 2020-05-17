New Reporting Increases Doubts on Tara Reade’s Allegation Against Joe Biden

Stephan:

I believe any woman or man who believes they have been harassed, let alone molested, should have the right to come forward and have that charge evaluated by neutral parties, and if found to be valid whomever the molester, whatever their rank or station, they should be tried and found guilty. On those grounds alone Trump should never have been chosen as a candidate let alone elected as President.

That said I think Tara Reade's charges are absurd on several levels. When I was in government I had several occasions to interact with Biden, personally, and with his staff. In contrast to so many Congress members, Biden was considered notable for never having had a word breathed about inappropriate behavior; quite the contrary his love and fidelity for his wife were remarked upon.

But more than that is the description Reade makes about her molestation. The idea that a senior senator would press a staffer up against the wall in a public senate office building corridor, pull up her skirt, pull down her panties and thrust his fingers into her vagina is only plausible to someone who has never been in those corridors. They are filled with staffers, reporters, film crews, other congresspeople, and hundreds of Americans who come to see their senator. Those corridors are about as public as a space can get.