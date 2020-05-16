The American unemployment system is broken by design

Stephan: And here we have yet another revelation of how the American system has been rigged against ordinary people in favor of the corporations and the rich. It is a picture of deliberate anti-wellbeing. And yet millions of those souls whose lives are, as this article describes, structured against them will, in November, vote for the continuance of their impoverishment. It makes my heart sick,

The Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on May 8 that the US economy lost 20.5 million jobs in April. This is the largest decline in jobs since the government began tracking the data in 1939.

Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty

Don, a commercial boat captain in Sarasota, Florida, wasn’t on Twitter before the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, though, he decided to join; after weeks of struggling with his state’s unemployment insurance system, signing up for Twitter was a last-ditch attempt to make progress. “I googled how I can get ahold of the state, just looking for answers, and I saw some Twitter posts popping up,” he told me.

Don, 47, and his wife both work for the same company and were laid off on March 18. They’ve spent weeks trying to navigate Florida’s unemployment system, dealing with crashing websites and blocked phone lines, sometimes calling hundreds of times a day. Three weeks ago, his wife was finally deemed eligible to start receiving benefits, but he’s still waiting. “There’s no rhyme or reason to it,” he said.

The coronavirus crisis, which so far has […]