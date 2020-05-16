Neofeudalism: The End of Capitalism?

Stephan: The material covered in this article will all be very familiar to regular readers., but that makes it no less accurate an assessment. Vampire capitalism and its absurd emphasis on individualism is destroying our society. The Covid-19 pandemic and the comparison of America's response compared to other developed nations makes that screamingly clear. A minor note that pleased me personally: I particularly noted that the term neofeudalism I coined in this context, 15 years ago, appears to be moving into the mainstream, along with christofascism, and illness profit system.

In Capital is Dead, McKenzie Wark asks: What if we’re not in capitalism anymore but something worse? The question is provocative, sacrilegious, unsettling as it forces anti-capitalists to confront an unacknowledged attachment to capitalism. Communism was supposed to come after capitalism and it’s not here, so doesn’t that mean we are still in capitalism? Left unquestioned, this assumption hinders political analysis. If we’ve rejected strict historical determinism, we should be able to consider the possibility that capitalism has mutated into something qualitatively different. Wark’s question invites a thought experiment: what tendencies in the present indicate that capitalism is transforming itself into something worse?

Over the past decade, “neofeudalism” has emerged to name tendencies associated with extreme inequality, generalized precarity, monopoly power, and changes at the level of the state. Drawing from libertarian economist Tyler Cowen’s emphasis on the permanence of extreme inequality in the global, automated economy, the conservative geographer Joel Kotkin envisions the US future as mass serfdom. A property-less underclass will survive by servicing the needs of high earners as personal assistants, trainers, child-minders, cooks, cleaners, et cetera. The […]