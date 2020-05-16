From the Justice Department to the Intelligence Community, Donald Trump and William Barr Have Won

Stephan: This exegetic essay, in my opinion, states the true state of America, and the rapid dismantlement and politicization of the legal and judiciary systems that once made us the envy of the world. As this essay described we are way down the road to becoming an authoritarian christofascist kleptocracy. If Trump is re-elected, and I think he could lose the popular vote by five million votes, and still win through the Electoral College, the United States as a democratic republic will be gone from the pages of history by the time his second term ends. It is that dire.

Three years ago, President Donald Trump appeared to be politically wounded and legally encircled. On May 17, 2017, eight days after Trump had fired James Comey, then the F.B.I. director, Robert Mueller was appointed as special counsel, to investigate ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Memos written by Comey stated that Trump had asked him to “let go” of the F.B.I. investigation of Michael Flynn, Trump’s national-security adviser, who had been fired after he lied to Vice-President Mike Pence and other officials about the nature of a phone call that he’d had with the Russian Ambassador. As 2017 came to a close, Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to F.B.I. agents about the call and agreed to serve as a coöperating witness for Mueller’s investigation. Trump’s effort to flout post-Watergate reforms, which were designed to prevent a President from pressuring the F.B.I. into halting a politically embarrassing investigation, appeared to have failed.

Yet now, six months before he faces reëlection, Trump, with the help of Attorney General William Barr, is successfully rewriting that history. Last Thursday, Barr dismissed the charges […]