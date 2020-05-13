The ‘biggest challenge’ won’t come until after a coronavirus vaccine is found

Stephan: If you have been thinking that getting a viable vaccine will quickly solve this pandemic, I am sorry to tell you it ain't that simple. This story will give you some idea of what it is going to take.

Pharmacists used the vials shown March 16 to prepare syringes on the first day of a clinical trial of the potential vaccine for coronavirus at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. Credit: Ted S. Warren/AP Photo

Meeting the overwhelming demand for a successful coronavirus vaccine will require a historic amount of coordination by scientists, drugmakers and the government.

The nation’s supply chain isn’t anywhere close to ready for such an effort.

The nation is already grappling with a shortage of the specialized glass used to make the vials that will store any vaccine. Producing and distributing hundreds of millions of vaccine doses will also require huge quantities of stoppers — which are made by just a handful of companies — as well as needles and refrigeration units. Low stocks of any one of these components could slow future vaccination efforts, much as shortfalls of key chemicals delayed widespread coronavirus testing.

A massive manufacturing effort is already gearing up to produce hundreds of millions of doses of promising vaccines now in late-stage trials, as scientists and the government […]