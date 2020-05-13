The ‘biggest challenge’ won’t come until after a coronavirus vaccine is found

Meeting the overwhelming demand for a successful coronavirus vaccine will require a historic amount of coordination by scientists, drugmakers and the government.
The nation’s supply chain isn’t anywhere close to ready for such an effort.
The nation is already grappling with a shortage of the specialized glass used to make the vials that will store any vaccine. Producing and distributing hundreds of millions of vaccine doses will also require huge quantities of stoppers — which are made by just a handful of companies — as well as needles and refrigeration units. Low stocks of any one of these components could slow future vaccination efforts, much as shortfalls of key chemicals delayed widespread coronavirus testing.
A massive manufacturing effort is already gearing up to produce hundreds of millions of doses of promising vaccines now in late-stage trials, as scientists and the government […]
Given how quickly COVID 19 mutates any vaccine quickly produced will only be partly effective. The article quotes:
“The thing that is very important with vaccines is FDA has to be very sure that they are safe and effective. Unlike with drugs, you’re administering them to healthy people,” Sklamberg said. “So FDA is not going to cut corners and say, ‘We’re not sure of the safety of
this one but we’re going to give it a ride.’”
This is an administration which cuts corners in every way possible to facilitate profit. They also fire or transfer those who get in the way. I find it difficult to believe it will not be the case in this instance.
The article doesn’t even touch upon the problems of forcing a vaccine upon millions of unwilling citizens.
They’ve been trying to develop vaccines for Corona Viruses for decades, unsuccessfully. What makes you think they will this time? Anyone who gets a vaccine having anything to do with Bill Gates, Big Pharma, The CDC, The NIH is a FOOL The best HEALTH INSURANCE is to be HEALTHY. Choose “TERRAIN THEORY” over “GERM THEORY.” I’ve read that taking Statins, ACE inhibitors, Flu shots and living in areas with high air pollution, all make you more sick. Do some research people.
My partner is close friends with a very liberal upper middle class couple who intend to “shelter in place” until there is a vaccine. I do not see how this is a practical reality as Monty indicated never has a vax been made for corona type viruses. To trust that in a year or two such will be available, that it will be completely effective, that it can be produced in sufficient doses and more that it will be safe is beyond belief.
I am watching Sweden to see how their non-lockdown will play out over time. Practically speaking that may be how it will work for us all. Wear your masks, avoid crowded confining situations, experience will lead to the development of more effective treatment practices and most painful of all come to accept that this will be the way some will die. I will admit to being something of a believer in fate in regard to life and death.