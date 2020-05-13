Latest Estimates on Sea Level Rise by 2100 Are Worse Than We Thought

Stephan: While the Trump administration is making a complete cockup of the Covid-19 pandemic, under the radar it is doing the same thing about preparation for climate change. Nature, like the virus, is not influenced by Trump's lies and rhetoric, and proceeds on the trend lines the data describes. And of course, the outcomes for both are worse than anyone originally thought possible. Here is the latest on sea rise.

Credit: Shmenny50/iStock

Oceans are likely to rise as much as 1.3 metres by 2100 if Earth’s surface warms another 3.5 degrees Celsius, scientists warned Friday.

By 2300, when ice sheets covering West Antarctica and Greenland will have shed trillions of tonnes in mass, sea levels could go up by more than five metres under that temperature scenario, redrawing the planet’s coastlines, they reported in a peer-reviewed survey of more than 100 leading experts.

About ten percent of the world’s population, or 770 million people, today live on land less than five metres above the high tide line.

Even if the Paris climate treaty goal of capping global warming below 2 °C is met – a very big “if” – the ocean watermark could go up two metres by 2300, according to a study in the journal Climate Atmospheric Science.

Earth’s average surface temperature has risen just over 1 °C since the pre-industrial era, a widely used benchmark for measuring global warming.

“It is clear now that previous sea-level rise estimates have been too low,” co-author Stefan Rahmstorf, head of Earth system analysis at the Potsdam […]