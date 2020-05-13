Doctors Without Borders in rare mission within US sends team to Navajo Nation

Stephan: Doctors without Borders is deservedly famous for its heroic efforts in third world countries amongst desperate and impoverished people, but this story is about this brave organization responding to the urgent and unmet needs of Native Americans in the United States. That this medical field team had to come to the Navajo Nation in Arizona and the Pueblos in New Mexico to help them because they were ignored is, or should be, humiliating to every American. It shows yet again the racism and callousness of Trump and his administration.

Navajo Reservation in Arizona

Credit: Guardian

Doctors Without Borders has sent a team to help the Navajo Nation battle the coronavirus outbreak in a rare mission within the U.S., the organization confirmed on Tuesday.

Doctors Without Borders spokesman Nico D’Auterive told The Hill that nine professionals were sent to assist the Navajo population in the southwest U.S. in April. The professionals will stay until at least the end of June.

The international group typically sends health professionals to conflict zones around the world during medical disasters, and the coronavirus pandemic marks the first time it has dispatched teams within the U.S.

“At the moment, Doctors Without Borders is focused on providing technical guidance to health care facilities and organizations to assist with infection prevention and control,” D’Auterive said in a statement.

Jean Stowell, the head of the U.S. COVID-19 response team, told CBS News on Monday that the team consists of two physicians, three nurses and midwives, a water sanitation specialist, two logisticians and a health promoter.

“Situationally, the Native American communities are at a much higher risk for complications from COVID-19 and also from community spread […]