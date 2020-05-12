‘The Next Crisis’: Up to 43 Million Americans Could Lose Health Insurance Due to Pandemic, Study Shows

Stephan:

About a week ago, I sent a good friend, who is an internationally recognized cardiologist, copies of three papers I have written for research journals. each dealing with a different aspect of the coronavirus pandemic.

He wrote back, "I have read your three articles with great interest, and to be honest: how is it possible that all those alarming facts are not well known nor accepted by the majority of the population in the USA? I really became a bit depressed by reading those papers, although we have not these problems in The Netherlands, except the rising sea levels. Healthcare is for free, including medication, for everybody. It costs us about € 3,500 per person per year. Retirement is being paid for each month after the day you have become 67 years old (we have paid for it during all our working years). During the Covid-19 crisis, the government has paid 80% of the salary of all the working people, and there has been an enormous financial support for business, like KLM airlines. Of course, we have also our problems, especially the immigrants from Africa ( economic) and from the Middle East ( war), but I feel that we are privileged. Especially as compared with ( especially Afro-American and Hispanic) people in the USA. And it is indeed impossible to understand the still 43% support for Trump.

"I really wish that in your beautiful and wonderful country, with such a rich history, change will come toward more wellbeing and more financial equality. It will need a huge change in consciousness indeed. For everybody, also for politicians."

I wrote back to him saying, Holland has a society whose fundamental priority is fostering wellbeing. Consequently, you have the programs you describe. In the United States, the only social priority is profit and, thus, we have the situation I describe in the papers. And you are correct until we change our values and adopt what the Netherlands already recognizes, we will continue to go downhill as a country. It is tragically sad.