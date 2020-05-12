Bill Barr Twisted My Words in Dropping the Flynn Case. Here’s the Truth.

Stephan: More than any other recent Attorney General William Barr reminds me of Nixon's AG John Mitchell, which is to say Barr like Mitchell is more a presidential Igor (Dr. Frankenstein's grotesque assistant) than competent ethical legal official. Barr is so far outside of honesty that former officials, like Mary McCord feel compelled to come forward, to tell the truth.

At the direction of Attorney General Bill Barr, the Justice Department last week moved to dismiss a false-statements charge against Michael Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser. The reason stated was that the continued prosecution “would not serve the interests of justice.”

The motion was signed by Timothy Shea, a longtime trusted adviser of Mr. Barr and, since January, the acting U.S. attorney in Washington. In attempting to support its argument, the motion cites more than 25 times the F.B.I.’s report of an interview with me in July 2017, two months after I left a decades-long career at the department (under administrations of both parties) that culminated in my role as the acting assistant attorney general for national security.

That report, commonly referred to as a “302,” is an interesting read. It vividly describes disagreements between leadership of the Justice Department and the F.B.I. about how to handle the information we had learned about Mr. Flynn’s calls with the Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak and, more specifically, Mr. Flynn’s apparent […]