2,000 Former FBI And DOJ Officials Call On Barr To Resign

Stephan: If we were not submerged in a pandemic this would be the lead story on every network and the A block on every news program. As things are, however, it is making hardly any impact. Imagine 2,000 men and women fully familiar with the inside workings of an institution have stepped forward to publicly deride the integrity and competence of the head of that institution.

Trump and Barr

Credit: McNamee/Getty

Almost 2,000 former FBI agents and Department of Justice officials wrote an open letter Monday calling for Attorney General William Barr to resign over his handling of the Michael Flynn case, after the Justice Department abruptly dropped criminal charges against President Trump’s former national security advisor last week, despite Flynn’s earlier guilty pleas.

KEY FACTS

The DOJ on Thursday announced it was dropping its case against Flynn, who pleaded guilty to charges of lying to the FBI about conversations he had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

The letter asks the federal judge overseeing Flynn’s case to dismiss the Department’s request to drop the charges: “Attorney General Barr’s repeated actions to use the Department as a tool to further President Trump’s personal and political interests have undermined any claim to the deference that courts usually apply to the Department’s decisions about whether or not to prosecute a case.”

The case has become a political rallying point for Trump, who alleges that the FBI mishandled Flynn’s case and who spent the weekend tweeting about the case, calling it the […]