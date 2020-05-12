2,000 Former FBI And DOJ Officials Call On Barr To Resign

Almost 2,000 former FBI agents and Department of Justice officials wrote an open letter Monday calling for Attorney General William Barr to resign over his handling of the Michael Flynn case, after the Justice Department abruptly dropped criminal charges against President Trump’s former national security advisor last week, despite Flynn’s earlier guilty pleas.
The DOJ on Thursday announced it was dropping its case against Flynn, who pleaded guilty to charges of lying to the FBI about conversations he had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
The letter asks the federal judge overseeing Flynn’s case to dismiss the Department’s request to drop the charges: “Attorney General Barr’s repeated actions to use the Department as a tool to further President Trump’s personal and political interests have undermined any claim to the deference that courts usually apply to the Department’s decisions about whether or not to prosecute a case.”
The case has become a political rallying point for Trump, who alleges that the FBI mishandled Flynn’s case and who spent the weekend tweeting about the case, calling it the […]
I think you “missed the facts” on this one. Between the FBI and DOJ there are about 150,000 current employees. I have no idea how many former employees there are but there clearly are a lot. Many will be “former” because of exposure of lots of corruption — clearly not Bill Barr’s friends. I don’t think it would be hard to get 2000 of these folks to try to trash Barr. And, possibly more important, to cover up their complicity in the bogus prosecution of Flynn and others.
Now, more to the point are the facts of the case. Those who have researched it have a lot to say about the bogus treatment of Flynn including the reasons why. I recommend checking out what Judicial Watch has to say, Tracy Beanz site https://uncoverdc.com goes into great detail. She also interviewed Svetlana Lokhova which is very enlightening. It is also worth seeing what Trey Gowdy had to say.
No, Phil, you have in fact missed the point. These are not random DOJ employees, but senior level prosecutors, and FBI officials. If you ran a large business and 2,000 of your accountants came to you collectively to tell you the COO of your corporation was embezzling millions of dollars would you pay attention? Between my time in government, my study of history, and decades of covering the news, I can find no precedent for this.