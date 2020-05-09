As One in Five Young Children Now Face Hunger, Republicans Fight Against Food Stamp Expansion

Stephan: Twenty percent of American children face hunger. If I wrote that about Guatemala or Ethiopia you'd think, Oh that poor third world country. How do you feel about that being true in the United States? And how do you feel about the Republican cult's response to this reality? Once again I will state what I believe: It is not possible to be an ethical person and vote for Republicans. It is just that simple

As a padlocked economy leaves millions of Americans without paychecks, lines outside food banks have stretched for miles, prompting some of the overwhelmed charities to seek help from the National Guard.

A hungry child receiving food support

Credit: Vetri Community Partnership

New research shows a rise in food insecurity without modern precedent. Among mothers with young children, nearly one-fifth say their children are not getting enough to eat, according to a survey by the Brookings Institution, a rate three times as high as in 2008, during the worst of the Great Recession.

The reality of so many Americans running out of food is an alarming reminder of the economic hardship the pandemic has inflicted. But despite their support for spending trillions on other programs to mitigate those hardships, Republicans have balked at a long-term expansion of food stamps — a core feature of the safety net that once enjoyed broad support but is now a source of a highly partisan divide.

Democrats want to raise food stamp benefits by 15% for the duration of the economic crisis, arguing that a similar […]