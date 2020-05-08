Trump’s fake protest movement: Authoritarian stagecraft meets white privilege

Stephan: Donald Trump, the Republican Party, and the corporate oligarchs behind them are trying to play the entire nation with their political theater. Trump's Red Hats are the modern-day equivalent of Hitler's Brown Shirts, Mussolini's Black Shirts, and the democracy of the United States balances on a knife edge.

People hold signs and flags during a protest against measures aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus Friday, May 1, 2020, in San Diego.

Credit: AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Donald Trump has no moral compass.CHAUNCEY DEVEGA

Infamously, he called the white supremacist street marauders and other hooligans who rampaged through Charlottesville in 2017, killing Heather Heyer and injuring dozens of others, “very fine people.”

Donald Trump slurs and condemns black athletes who protest police brutality and other human rights violations as “sons of bitches.”

Trump is now praising his followers who at his treasonous command are “protesting” social distancing and stay-at-home public health rules, largely in states and cities led by Democratic mayors and governors.

Last Friday, he described his foot soldiers who are running amok across the United States violating public health rules as “very good people.” Trump has encouraged these followers to use blackmail and the threat of terrorism to force Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer into ending that state’s stay-at-home-order and other anti-pandemic efforts.

There is nothing “very good” about these Trumpists and those in league with them who demand the end of rules designed to protect the American people […]