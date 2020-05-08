How 39 million Europeans kept their jobs after the work dried up

Stephan: You know what I don't understand? How is it that each day's news brings yet another story of Trumpian incompetence, grift, or just plain nastiness, and yet that hasn't become the story. I am amazed that you don't see on the major cable and broadcast channels, this fact that I have cited before: The American population is 4.25% of the world population and yet has 33% of the coronavirus cases, and 28% of the deaths, as of today. And, of course, the American numbers are deliberately being undercounted. Compared to how European nations are coping with the coronavirus, Trump and his administration seem pathetic, corrupt, and third world. America will never be seen in the same way again. I see this as a geopolitical shift that will play a major role in how other nations see and deal with the U.S. from now on. This is not something easily rectified.

London (CNN Business)In Europe, nearly 39 million people are being paid by governments to work part time or not at all, a record level of support that will shape the region’s ability to claw its way out of the deep recession triggered by the coronavirus.Like never before, European countries are relying on programs that encourage struggling companies to retain employees but reduce their working hours. The state then subsidizes a portion of their pay, in some countries paying as much as 80% of average wages.

Europe’s economy just had its worst quarter since records beganUnlike the system widely used in the United States, where employers lay off workers who then need to apply for government benefits, programs such as Germany’s “Kurzarbeit,” which translates to “short-time work,” maintain the relationship between employers and their employees, helping work resume quickly once business picks back up.It’s been effective in the past. Kurzarbeit is credited with helping prevent mass layoffs in Germany following the 2008 global financial crisis, and for allowing manufacturers such as Volkswagen (