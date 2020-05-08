Colorado GOP Chair Ken Buck pressured local official to submit incorrect election results

Stephan: The Republican cult does not like democracy and, knowing they are a minority, will do anything they can to cheat and skew an election outcome. You cannot be ethical and a Republican. That is not a partisan statement, it is just a statement of fact. Please do the country a favor Coloradians and send this scum back to the sewer from which he came.

Colorado Republican Representative Ken Buck

Colorado Republican Party Chair Ken Buck, a U.S. representative from Windsor, pressured a local party official to submit incorrect election results to set the primary ballot for a state Senate seat, according to an audio recording of a conference call obtained by The Denver Post.

“You’ve got a sitting congressman, a sitting state party chair, who is trying to bully a volunteer — I’m a volunteer; I don’t get paid for this — into committing a crime,” Eli Bremer, the GOP chairman for state Senate District 10, told The Post on Wednesday, confirming the authenticity of the recording. “To say it’s damning is an understatement.”

Buck says he was merely asking Bremer to abide by a committee decision.

At issue is the Republican primary for the District 10 seat currently held by Sen. Owen Hill, who’s term-limited. State Rep. Larry Liston and GOP activist David Stiver both ran for it. To qualify for the November ballot via the caucus and assembly process, a candidate must receive 30% of the vote from Republicans within the district.

During a district assembly in March, Liston […]