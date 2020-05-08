Americans are told to wash hands to fight coronavirus. But some don’t trust the tap.

Stephan: When you stress a system all its weaknesses and flaws come into focus. If you go into the SR archives you will find over a dozen stories tracking the degradation of the water distribution infrastructure. America once led the world in water purity for citizens. That is no longer true, and the data is unequivocal about this. And so we have come to this.

Cassandra Chavez, 19, had a lung condition in her early teens. The Chavez family suspects that the ailment was caused by the nitrate-contaminated well water at their small ranch.

Credit: Melina Mara/The Washington Post

For the Chavez family and many others in California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley, bottled water is the toilet paper of their coronavirus pandemic — an everyday necessity that vanished from supermarket shelves.

In the Navajo Nation, where about a third of the population lacks indoor plumbing, volunteers are creating public hand-washing stations by repurposing detergent bottles as makeshift faucets.

And Jessica Endicott, who lives in the tiny community of Turkey Creek in eastern Kentucky, said the virus has exacerbated distrust of the local water, which leaves her skin red and itchy every time she bathes.

Having plundered several major cities, the novel coronavirus is taking root in marginalized rural communities. Many of them lack clean water, making it impossible for residents to shelter at home or wash their hands frequently.

The pandemic is highlighting the yawning racial and socio-economic disparities in access to clean water and intensifying […]