The coronavirus has mutated. Here’s what that means

The thing about life forms is they all mutate, and the simpler they are the quicker the mutation. All life form researchers know this, as do most people, if not in detail. It is, however, apparently above the capacity of Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump, or rather they have different priorities. Everything that is happening to America was begun by the stress of the Covid-19 virus, but is the result of incompetence, greed, and the belief that you can outsmart facts for short term gain. In a world of mutating viruses and bacteria, which is inevitable given climate change, to have a healthy society a country must have a universal birthright single-payer healthcare system run not for profit but to foster wellbeing. Our values are screwed up, and it has brought us to this, led by men like these.

A nurse looks at test tubes after taking a blood sample from a patient suffering from Covid 19, in the Covid-19 department at the Bari Polyclinic on May 05, 2020 in Bari, Italy.

Credit: Donato Fasano/Getty

A new strain of the novel coronavirus appears to be more contagious than the version that gained footing at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study led by scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL).

The new strain, dubbed D614G, surfaced in Europe in February before appearing in the east coast of the United States. It has been the dominant strain across the world since mid-March, according to the report. That fact is raising concerns, not just over the new strain’s infectivity but also because some believe the existence of a secondary strain may make some patients vulnerable to a second infection after surviving a different strain.

Because much existing research was focused on earlier strains, such research may not be applicable to this new strain, Los Alamos scientists warn.

The 33-page report was posted on BioRxiv, and has yet to be peer-reviewed.

“The […]