Study: Global warming to place billions in “near-unliveable” heat

Stephan: The research upon which this report is based was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Here is a really clear exposition, on an aspect of climate change many don't seem to consider. As I have been saying for years, in the United States we are going to have three big migrations. Away from coastlines because of sea rise, and temperature. Out of the Southwest because of lack of water and temperature. Out of the south-central states because of violent weather events, temperature, and a lack of water.
But as this research study makes clear it is going to be much bigger than that. This report concludes that by 2070, 3.5 billion humans will be in nearly unliveable conditions. You think they will just stay there? No, neither do I. The entire world including the United States is going to be stressed in ways the Covid-19 virus pandemic just hints at.
We are either going to grow up and awaken to the matrix of life, and figure out how to live within it in a way that fosters wellbeing, or hundreds of millions of us are going to die. Overpopulation, which used to obsess us is not going to be an issue, I predict. Migration is the issue.
Climate change stands to reshape the world in all kinds of ways, and one of the most profound will be the impact of warmer temperatures on the human population. An international team of researchers casting an eye towards this future has published a study detailing a grim outlook for billions of people, with rapidly rising temperatures to leave them outside the “climate niche” where humans have thrived for thousands of years.
A lot of reports that investigate the oncoming effects of climate change do so with an 2 °C (3.6 °F) or 3 °C (5.4 °F) temperature increase in mind and project how such jumps in global average temperatures over pre-industrial levels could impact the world’s ecosystems, from the oceans to the mountains, and everything in between.
