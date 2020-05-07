Newspaper’s Top Editor Is Now a ‘Homeless’ Blogger

Stephan: This little personal story may seem sad, but of little importance, in the midst of the crisis the country is facing. However, I see it as much more than that, I think it is telling us something important about a major trend I see developing: the death of local hometown newspapers. Is that really as important as I am saying? I think so. The loss of local press means the loss of local oversight of politicians, local powerbrokers, criminals, and local corruption. It means the things that bind a community together and make it healthy are lost. And local press is going out of business all over America.
But, you say, isn't all that local stuff covered by Twitter, Facebook, Linked-in, and all the other social media? I am sorry, no. Gossip is not investigative journalism. A free press is essential to democracy, and along with all our other losses this one will have implications that are hard to predict except to say they will be profound.
On Wednesday he was laid off. On Friday he was living in a Motel 6.
Rich Jackson, a 54-year-old journalist who worked as the top editor of The Herald-Times, a Gannett-owned newspaper in Bloomington, Ind., received the bad news in the parking lot next to the paper’s headquarters. He was also told he would have to vacate the apartment in the same building, where he had been living for 10 months.