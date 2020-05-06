Trump blocks entire coronavirus task force from testifying because House is full of “haters”

Stephan: This story is getting only modest coverage but it is, in fact, a Constitutional crisis of historical significance. Donald Trump and the Republicans demonstrate yet again that they do not like democracy. How much clearer than this does it need to be shown?

US President Donald Trump and other members of the task force listen as National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director, Dr. Anthony Fauci, speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, at the White House .

Credit: Jim Watson/AFP / Getty

The White House this week blocked all members of the coronavirus task force from testifying to Congress without the express permission of President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff.

The White House told congressional committees that no task force member can accept an invitation to testify without approval from chief of staff Mark Meadows after it blocked Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the country, from testifying before a House committee, according to a memo obtained by The Washington Post.

The memo also limits the number of hearings officials at government agencies can attend, arguing that the “demands on agencies’ staff and resources are extraordinary in this current crisis.”

“Agencies must maximize their resources for COVID-19 response efforts and treat hearing requests accordingly,” the memo said. “Given these competing demands in these unprecedented times, it is reasonable to […]