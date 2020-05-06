No leadership and no plan: is Trump about to fail the US on coronavirus testing?

Stephan: We are literally watching our country come apart. Today, not for the first time, but establishing it as a trend, I heard the president and other Republicans start to layout two arguments. First, we live with 33,000 gun deaths a year and have for decades, but we haven't changed the 2nd Amendment. Second, Americans are soldiers in what amounts to a war. There will be casualties. There will be deaths, as there are in any war. Do you think of your granny, living in a nursing home, as a soldier who must be prepared to give up their life in the service of the economy? Probably not. But that is the way Trump looks at her. All of this is being done to improve Trump's re-election chances, and smokescreen the reality which is: We are living through a disaster being created mostly not by Covid-19 but by the incompetence, willful ignorance, and greed of Trump and those around him. 3,000 deads a day. Suck it up, be a patriot they are telling the Trumpers. I even saw a report that in the Trumper quarter many consider the wearing of masks "unmanly." That was the secret signal, the dog whistle, Trump sent by going to a mask factory not wearing a mask. Nor did anyone around him. As Covid-19 moves into rural America, the gross inadequacy of the illness profit system in those unprofitable low population areas is going to become very obvious. I say again: We have 4.25% of the world's population but 32% of world's coronavirus cases. And that's just the ones we know about. Why isn't everyone talking about this? Trump, McConnell, all the Republicans are trying an Orwellian gaslight of the whole pandemic. You can watch it happen. The question is going to be will people believe it? Also, as a result of what the Trump administration has done the geopolitics of the world has also experienced a transformational crisis. For your lifetime and mine, America was the geopolitical leader. Even in the Cold War everyone really understood that the world leader was the United States. That is no longer true. In three years, Trump has so severely damaged the way America is perceived that it may not be possible to fully repair it. Trump's withdrawal from the WHO is just the latest example of these self-inflicted wounds.