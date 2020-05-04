Trump’s Nationalism Advances on a Predictable Trajectory to Violence. His Supporters Will Kill When They’re Told To.

Stephan: The big threat of violence in the United States is White Supremacy militia morons. As they displayed in Michigan these White men, and the White women who support them, are anxious for violence. It is a trend that Trump has nurtured since the day he became president, and it is only a matter of time until there is an incident and someone gets killed. We are in such a fragile state in this country, and few seem to realize it.

White Supremacy milita morons on the steps of the Michigan state house

Credit: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty

Ever since Donald Trump declared his presidential candidacy and rank racism in 2015, those of us who’d witnessed the nationalist undoing in the Balkans at the end of the last millennium have found the subsequent rise of Trumpism frighteningly familiar. We quickly recognized a host of nationalist pathologies: the tactical importance of bigotry, since enemies must be ceaselessly identified and hated; relentless misogyny as a means of controlling women and their bodies, because the nation is a masculinist project where women serve as wombs for national reproduction; a profusion of lies, conspiracy theories, and plain nonsense, since reality is controlled by the enemies (fake news, deep state, the Jews, etc.) and must be perpetually undone and redone; the coalescing of a diverse political field around a leader and a stupidly conceptual goal (Greatness! Capitalism! Freedom!); loyalist cabals who are vetted, validated, and eliminated by the leader’s whims; and rampant venality combined with a criminal reconfiguration of the economy.Join Our NewsletterOriginal reporting. Fearless journalism. Delivered to you.I’m in

But […]