Trump’s Nazification of the GOP is why there’s serious discussion of killing off the ‘unfit’

Stephan: I am increasingly concerned with the rising fascism in America that is being courted and supported by Trump, Pence, and the Republican Party. These people do not like democracy, they don't like non-Caucasians, and they really don't like poor people. It is my profound hope that you and I and the people we know will be able to vote these people out of office, flip the Senate, and the White House, and retain Democratic control of the House. It isn't that I am a Democratic supporter, as I tell you frequently, I don't care about political partisanship except anthropologically. All I care about is fostering wellbeing. In my view the Republican Party does none of that and has become a cancer in the body of the United States. Their programs, their policies, their heroes, are all anti-life, anti-wellbeing, and skewed to support the rich, and screw the great bulk of American citizens. Our futures, yours and mine, and our families are going to turn on how the 2020 election comes out. If Trump is re-elected, and Mitch McConnell stays in office, and remains majority leader in the Senate I think America is headed to a period of darkness from which it may never recover, if recovery means a healthy democracy with policies oriented towards wellbeing.

Trump and his groupies Credit: Andrew Hanks/White House

Under Donald Trump, the Republican Party is racing toward a transformation that mimics the greatest evil of the 20th century. Long before the Nazis fully engaged with genocidal murder against the Jews, there were persecutions of people deemed “unfit.” These were people whom Adolf Hitler’s extremists arbitrarily deemed insufficiently able to contribute to the greater German society. They included the infirm, people with learning disabilities, the mentally ill, those suffering from epilepsy, the physically disabled, and those struggling with alcohol issues.

According to the Nazis’ white supremacist ideology, those people were not only impediments to their quest in perfecting their master race, but were also economic burdens to society. The Nazis started a campaign of propaganda to mock them. They were called “unworthy of life” and labeled as “useless eaters.” The propaganda even expanded to math textbooks, which were revised to include arithmetic problems on how much it costs to care for these undesirables. This was the first stage.

Then the Nazis moved to the next stage; they worked […]