Mitch McConnell and the GOP are indulging in a nasty gambit — but they won’t like the final endgame

Republican Senator and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

Nothing angers Andrew Cuomo more than the notion that taxpayers in “red states” should resent or resist assistance for “blue states” struggling against the coronavirus. Hearing that message from Senate Republicans provoked the Democratic New York governor to remind the nation several times of the gross disparity between what his state remits to the Treasury and what their states reclaim in federal benefits.

Cuomo noted acidly that New York pays $116 billion more than it gets back annually, while lucky Kentucky, the home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, gets $148 billion more than it pays. By that reckoning, New York has kicked in far more over the past few decades than any of the states whose Republican leaders criticize supposed liberal profligacy.

“Give us our money back, Sen. McConnell,” roared the New Yorker.

If you add up the excess funds coughed up by the Empire State, it’s a lot of money. The enormous disparity between what New York pays and receives is not a new problem. How long has this been going on? […]