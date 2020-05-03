Mitch McConnell and the GOP are indulging in a nasty gambit — but they won’t like the final endgame

Stephan: Today, as I regularly do, I spent an hour listening to Right-wing media. My first take away was my usual take away: No one with an IQ above 100 could take any of it seriously as fact. It really is Earth 2. The flavor of the month for this lot seems to be that the Red states are being asked to bail out the Blue. You hear it and read it reiterated endlessly on Earth 2.
Anyone who spent five minutes Googling Chart of red state blue statepaid into treasury and what they each take out could easily see that this is an absolute and deliberate lie on the part of Trumper politicians and media, and Trump himself. And yet the people who listen to, or read Right-wing media don't seem to be able to muster the intellect to check any of it.
With a couple of exceptions, like Texas and Florida, Red states have been living off the generosity of Blue states for years. In fact, if the Red states didn't get support from the Blue states many of them would go into economic collapse because they are governed so incompetently.
Here is a simple map from the Washington Post, but you can find a dozen others like it because the data is very clear and unimpeachable and much analyzed. For every dollar the Blue states put into the Federal treasury they take out less than a dollar. For every dollar a Red state puts into the treasury, they take out more than a dollar. For the old confederacy states it is often much more.
Nothing angers Andrew Cuomo more than the notion that taxpayers in “red states” should resent or resist assistance for “blue states” struggling against the coronavirus. Hearing that message from Senate Republicans provoked the Democratic New York governor to remind the nation several times of the gross disparity between what his state remits to the Treasury and what their states reclaim in federal benefits.
Cuomo noted acidly that New York pays $116 billion more than it gets back annually, while lucky Kentucky, the home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, gets $148 billion more than it pays. By that reckoning, New York has kicked in far more over the past few decades than any of the states whose Republican leaders criticize supposed liberal profligacy.
“Give us our money back, Sen. McConnell,” roared the New Yorker.
If you add up the excess funds coughed up by the Empire State, it’s a lot of money. The enormous disparity between what New York pays and receives is not a new problem. How long has this been going on? […]