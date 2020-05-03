A Glass Nightmare: Cleaning Up the Cold War’s Nuclear Legacy at Hanford

Stephan: Anyone who tells you that nuclear energy is the way to replace carbon energy is just telling you they are willfully ignorant. Civilian nuclear power was created to give companies like Westinghouse and General Electric, who were making nuclear weapons and nuclear reactors for ships, a big enough market to. make it worthwhile, and to create enough skilled personnel in nuclear technology to service the military's needs. To make this scary technology seem safe and happy it was sold as the clean energy future for America. It was all crap from start to finish and those in the know knew it. Admiral Hyman Rickover who created America's nuclear navy, as his last act before retiring asked Representative Edward Hubert, committee chairman of the House Armed Services Committee to ask him to testify one last time before Congress. What did he want to say? Civilian nuclear power was a mistake, and potentially very dangerous, with long term consequences. Go look it up. The civilian nuclear power industry which thrived during the Cold War and still lingers on, has left the United States with a horrible and grotesquely expensive nuclear waste problem. Here are some real facts.

It’s a place of superlatives. Reporters have called it the most polluted place in the Western Hemisphere. It’s also the location of one of the largest construction projects in the world.

At the Hanford Site in south-central Washington state, 177 giant tanks sit below the sandy soil, brimming with the radioactive remnants of 44 years of nuclear-materials production. From World War II through the Cold War, Hanford churned out plutonium for more than 60,000 nuclear weapons, including the atomic bomb that razed Nagasaki, Japan, in August 1945. The sprawling enterprise eventually contaminated the soil and groundwater and left behind 212 million liters of toxic waste—enough to fill 85 Olympic-size swimming pools. Decades after the site stopped producing plutonium, the U.S. government is still grappling with how to clean it all up.

Today the 1,500-square-kilometer site, roughly half the size of Rhode Island, is a quiet expanse of sagebrush and wispy grasses outside Richland, Wash. The underground steel-and-reinforced-concrete tanks are grouped in “farms” beneath a central plateau, while shuttered nuclear reactors stand like sentinels on the periphery. Scientists have identified […]