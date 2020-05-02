Far-far conspiracy theorist Alex Jones threatens to resort to cannibalism: ‘I will eat my neighbors’

Stephan: To say that Alex Jones is a vulgar intellectually challenged boor, and a christofascist provocateur seems self-evident. Why would anyone pay attention to this man? And yet the Alex Jones Show is the 56th most popular radio program/podcast in the United States and the 13th most famous. In other words, millions of Americans find this man a creditable source of information. They constitute the Trumper hardcore. And here is what Mr. Jones has to say:

Far-right conspiracy theorist and Infowars founder Alex Jones has a long history of saying outrageous things in order to draw attention. And this week on his radio show — with the deadly coronavirus pandemic raising concerns about safety at food processing plants and integrity of the supply chain — Jones threatened to resort to cannibalism if faced with food shortages.

“I’ll admit it: I will eat my neighbors,” Jones told listeners. “I’m not letting my kids die.”

Jones asserted that although he is stocking up on food as much as possible, he will resort to cannibalism if food shortages become a reality and he ever runs out of food. Jones told listeners, “I’m literally looking at my neighbors now going, ‘I’m ready to hang them up and gut them and skin them and chop them up.’ And you know what? I’m ready. My daughters are not starving to death. I’ll eat my neighbors.”

Jones added, “My children are not going hungry. I will eat your ass. And that’s why I want the globalists to know: I will eat your […]